More than 80,000 people have fled their homes in Pool province surrounding Republic of Congo's capital since the government began a military operation there last year, a joint UN and government statement said.

The campaign, involving occasional aerial bombardments, aims to curb what the government says is a resurgent rebellion led by Pastor Ntumi, an enemy of President Denis Sassou Nguesso from the oil-rich country's 1997 civil war.

While it has been hard to confirm death tolls and the impact on residents, any clear evidence of escalating violence could be damaging to Sassou Nguesso's ruling party, the Congolese Party of Labour, ahead of legislative elections next month.