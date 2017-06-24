South Africa ground out a 35-12 victory Saturday to beat France at Ellis Park in Johannesburg for the first time and complete a 3-0 Test series whitewash.

Les Bleus, who won the four previous clashes with the Springboks at the ground, fell behind after six minutes and never looked likely to snap a losing streak on this tour.

Victory in a match that never scaled great heights continued a South African revival after a calamitous last season in which they lost eight of 12 Tests.

Winning the first two matches of the series has reignited public support for the Springboks with a 55,820 crowd creating an electric atmosphere.

South Africa were skippered by lock Eben Etzebeth for the first time after the late withdrawal of No.8 Warren Whiteley due to a groin injury.

Flanker Jean-Luc du Preez replaced Whiteley with Jaco Kriel coming into the team off the bench.

Unbelievable

Etzebeth said: "What an unbelievable day it was for me and the whole team. This whole three weeks was unbelievable.

"The crowd that was here tonight, all the support back home. We just want to thank everyone for this massive day and this great three weeks. (The buildup) was not tough at all. I think if you put on a Springbok jersey, you want to win every game. That is exactly what we wanted to do tonight. We are really happy and so excited for the squad and looking forward to the Rugby Championship."

France captain and hooker Guilhem Guirado said: "Tonight, three games, three Tests, three times (almost) the same score -- very bad for the French team. But now we know what we have got to do. The Springboks played very well, putting a lot of pressure and they are a good team. (Having a young team) is not an excuse. Young team, young players, but when you play you can win every time. We must build and hope to play well in future."

South Africa won the World Cup for the first time on the same date 22 years ago and one of the team, winger Chester Williams, was introduced to the crowd before the kick-off.

Sixth-minute penalty