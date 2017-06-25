Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong from June 29 to July 1 to mark the 20th anniversary of the handover of the Asian financial hub from British colonial rule to the mainland, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Hong Kong was handed back to China under a "one country, two systems" formula, promising a high degree of autonomy on July 1, 1997.

Xi's visit comes at a time when many Hong Kong residents see China as increasingly interfering in city affairs.

Of particular concern were the abduction by mainland agents of some city booksellers who specialised in critical material and Beijing's efforts in disqualifying two pro-independence lawmakers elected to the city legislature.