A cholera epidemic raging across Yemen is spiralling out of control, with more than 1,300 people killed by the outbreak of the disease and an average of 5,000 new cases every day, UN agencies said on Saturday.

UNICEF director Anthony Lake and World Health Organisation chief Margaret Chan said in a statement Saturday, "we are now facing the worst cholera outbreak in the world," with an average of 5,000 new cases every day.

"Time is running out to save people who are being killed or being starved and now you have cholera as well adding to that complication," said Jamie McGoldrick, UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen.

"We are struggling because of the lack of resources. We need some action immediately," he said at a press briefing in the Jordanian capital.

"What is heartbreaking in Yemen is that humanity is losing out to the politics," said McGoldrick.

He said a $2.1 billion humanitarian response plan for Yemen for 2017 had only been funded 29 percent.

More than 300,000 cases by September

A cholera outbreak in war-ravaged Yemen will probably have infected more than 300,000 people by September, up sharply from the current tally of nearly 193,000 cases, the United Nations said Friday.