WORLD
2 MIN READ
Women are the power at Zan TV in Afghanistan
Women appear on screens across Afghanistan reading news. But at Zan TV, launched earlier this year, they are the decision makers driving its content.
Women are the power at Zan TV in Afghanistan
Female newsreaders appear regularly on many Afghan channels, but at Zan TV they are the decision makers driving its content. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2017

It's been more than 15 years since the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan. But the country remains deeply conservative. The media industry, like many areas of society, is dominated by men. But a new TV station and a monthly magazine in Kabul are hoping to shake things up.

While women do appear on screens across the country reading news, at Zan TV, launched earlier this year, they are the decision makers driving its content.

The privately run television station and newly-launched monthly magazine are aimed at the emerging youth market. They hope, they'll be able to educate women nationally about their rights and give them a voice in the political arena for years to come.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota