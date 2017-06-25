WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico's 'Red Triangle' becomes battleground for fuel thieves
So far this year, fifty-thousand litres of gasoline has been stolen from 600 illegal taps in an area known as the Red Triangle.
Mexico's 'Red Triangle' becomes battleground for fuel thieves
An average of twenty-seven thousand barrels of petrol a day are stolen from illegal tapping. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2017

In Mexico, people who steal gas have long been considered heroes. They illegally tap pipelines, stealing from the state to sell to the poor. But they now face difficult times, as authorities crack down on their illicit trade.

The thieves are known as huachicoleros and they used to be considered as the Robin Hoods of rural Mexico robbing from the rich state oil company, to provide fuel to the poor.

A recent government crackdown has dragged them into cartel-incited violence.

RECOMMENDED

So far this year, fifty-thousand litres of gasoline has been stolen from 600 illegal taps in an area known as the Red Triangle. The ensuing conflict has cost fourteen people their lives in less than a month.

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota