In Mexico, people who steal gas have long been considered heroes. They illegally tap pipelines, stealing from the state to sell to the poor. But they now face difficult times, as authorities crack down on their illicit trade.

The thieves are known as huachicoleros and they used to be considered as the Robin Hoods of rural Mexico robbing from the rich state oil company, to provide fuel to the poor.

A recent government crackdown has dragged them into cartel-incited violence.