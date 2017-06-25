WORLD
Overcrowded cemeteries in war-torn Yemen
War, famine and now disease are killing thousands of people in Yemen. Yusuf al Ahmadi, one of Sanaa's oldest gravediggers explains how the multiple deaths have made cemeteries overcrowded.
A Yemeni man carrying a gun walks past graves in a cemetery in the capital Sana on June 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2017

More than 10,000 people have died in Yemen's conflict so far and with the country's healthcare system on the brink of collapse, that number keeps rising.

War, starvation, and disease are killing thousands of people in the country and now cemeteries are packed.

In Yemen, war has displaced more than three million others and ruined much of the impoverished country's infrastructure, pushing nearly half its provinces on the verge of famine, according to the UN World Food Programme.

A cholera outbreak in the war-ravaged country will probably have infected more than 300,000 people by September, up sharply from the current tally of nearly 193,000 cases, the United Nations said on Friday.

Yemen has been the poorest country in the Arab world long before the war.

TRT World'sYasin Eken reports on the gravediggers who are struggling to cope with the number of bodies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
