Albania's Socialist Party looked set to win Sunday's parliamentary vote, an exit poll showed, which would give the ruling party a mandate to push judicial reforms vital for membership of the European Union.

Both the Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the rival Democratic Party led by Lulzim Basha are seeking a majority as neither party won the 70 seats needed for a majority in the 2013 or 2009 election.

The exit poll by Italy's IPR Marketing, with a margin of error of two percent, showed the Socialists are set to win between 45 and 49 percent of the vote, which could secure them more than half of the seats in parliament.

"The Socialist Party might have won more than 71 seats (in the 140-seat parliament), but this is still an opinion not a certainty," IPR Marketing's Antonio Noto said.

Both main parties want to ditch the Socialist Integration Movement (SIM) of president-elect Ilir Meta, which gained the role of king-maker by propping up their respective governments for the last eight years.

TRT World spoke to Tirana-based journalist Besar Likmeta for the latest.

Lowest turnout

The state election commission extended voting by an hour to 1800 GMT due to a low turnout as temperatures reached as high as 39 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day so far this year.

But at 8 pm when polls closed turnout was around 44.90 percent, the lowest this century.

"The ideas of neither candidates for prime minister convinced those Albanians who make the difference so they did not turn out to vote," said Ylli Manjani, a former justice minister sacked by Rama a few months ago.

The vote is being closely watched by Albania's European neighbours, keen for it to leave behind a history of election irregularities and violence.