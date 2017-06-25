Swiss great Roger Federer thrashed Alexander Zverev to win his ninth Halle title on Sunday and admitted he's feeling fresh ahead of his assault on an eighth Wimbledon crown next month.

The top seed lost his first match of the grass-court season last week in Stuttgart to Tommy Haas, but was in imperious form all week at Halle, culminating in Sunday's 6-1, 6-3 final victory over home favourite Zverev.

Federer will head into Wimbledon, which starts on July 3, as favourite to win an outright record eighth title and surpass the mark of seven he currently shares with Pete Sampras.

"I was doubting myself a little bit, I must admit, because losing in the opening round for the first time in 15 years on grass was always going to shake me a little bit and it did," admitted Federer.

"So, I'm happy to react right away and let that be forgotten and actually move on and remind myself I actually can play well on grass.

Big boost

"It's a boost for me personally, with my confidence, knowing that my body is in good shape. Mentally, I'm fresh again and I've gotten used to match play."

Rome Masters champion Zverev had won all three of his previous finals this season, but was blown away by a vintage performance from 18-time major champion Federer in only 53 minutes on Sunday.

"I played great, I felt good from the start," said Federer. "It was by far my best match of the week. After my long break, I'm feeling excellent and it's a pleasure to be back and I'm fit for Wimbledon."