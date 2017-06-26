US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington on Monday, seeking to boost US-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.

Trump administration officials have pointed to both leaders' impact on social media – each has more than 30 million Twitter followers – as proof that they are cut from the same cloth, and predicted the two would get along well.

While progress is expected in defence trade and cooperation, there is friction elsewhere.

For many Indians, it is the visa issue that is uppermost in their minds.