Japan's crisis-hit car parts maker Takata said it filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, after deadly faults in its airbags triggered the auto industry's biggest-ever safety recall.

The Tokyo-based car parts giant is facing lawsuits and huge costs over an airbag defect linked to at least 16 deaths globally.

News reports have said its liabilities would exceed one trillion yen ($9 billion). Immediate confirmation was not available.

American auto parts maker Key Safety Systems, owned by China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic, will take over Takata, both companies said.

Takata will sell its assets and businesses to Key Safety Systems for an estimated $1.588 billion, they said.

Trading in Takata shares was suspended at the opening of the stock market Monday after a week of massive volatility and the Tokyo Stock Exchange said it would delist Takata on July 27.

"At a board meeting on June 26, our company decided to begin procedures in filing for bankruptcy protection," Takata said in a statement after making the filing with the Tokyo District Court. It said the court had accepted the measure.

Subsidiaries also filed