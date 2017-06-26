The battle to take full control of and liberate Mosul from Daesh will be over in a few days, after an attempted fight-back by the militants failed, an Iraqi general said on Monday.

"Only a small part remains in the city, specifically the Old City," said Lieutenant General Abdul Ghani al Assadi, commander of the Counter Terrorism Service's (CTS) elite units in Mosul.

"From a military perspective, Daesh is finished," Assadi said. "It lost its fighting spirit and its balance, we are making calls to them to surrender or die."

TRT World's Soraya Lennie is on the frontlines of the battle for Mosul and has this report.

Final days for Daesh in Mosul

The area now under Daesh control in Mosul, once the terrorist organisation's de facto capital in Iraq, is less than two square kilometres, the Iraqi military said.

An attempt by Daesh militants late on Sunday to return to neighbourhoods outside the Old City failed, Assadi said, adding the city would fall "in very few days, God willing."

The CTS is leading the fight in the densely populated maze of narrow alleyways of the historic Old City which lies by the western bank of the Tigris River.

A US-led international coalition has been providing air and ground support during the eight-month offensive to take back Iraq's second city from Daesh.

The militants last week destroyed the historic Grand Al Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret from which their leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi declared a caliphate spanning parts of Iraq and Syria three years ago.

The mosque's grounds remain under Daesh control.

Iraqi troops have already captured the neighbourhood of Al Faruq in the northwestern side of the Old City facing the mosque.

From the west to the east

Iraqi forces took the eastern side of Mosul from Daesh in January, after 100 days of fighting.

In February it launched an attack to take the western side of the city.

Iraqi commanders believe up to 350 militants are dug in among civilians in Mosul's Old City, in crumbling houses and making extensive use of booby traps, suicide bombers and sniper fire to slow down the advance of government troops.