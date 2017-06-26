Thousands of Syrians headed back over the Turkish border to Syria following an announcement by the Turkish government that it will give Syrians the right to return if they want to go home and celebrate Eid.

However, some Syrians have opted to return home for good.

For close to two weeks, tens of thousands of people have been lining up at the border, anxious to return to liberated areas in Syria.

Most have waited for hours at the Cilvegozu border gate in Reyhanli, in southern Hatay province.

Customs officials say approximately 111,000 Syrians crossed as of Tuesday last week, and more than 10 percent have left their temporary Turkish resident cards behind, indicating they do not intend to return.

Turkey closed its border with Syria two years ago, except for special cases such as emergency medical care.

Border security was further tightened after a 2016 deal with the European Union to stop the illegal flow of migrants.

So, for many of the three million Syrian refugees in Turkey, this will be the first time they are able to go "home" in two years.

Raqqa

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) advanced against Daesh in its de facto capital, Raqqa, on Sunday, taking the Al Qadisia district.

The SDF began its assault on Raqqa earlier this month after a long campaign to isolate Daesh inside the city.

It took Al Qadisia, located in the west of Raqqa, after three days of intense fighting, it said in a statement on one of its official social media feeds.

The SDF has pushed Daesh from swathes of northern Syria over the past 18 months.

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have also taken territory and the Syrian regime army has this year advanced rapidly against Daesh in desert areas.

The US-backed coalition has supported SDF advances against the militant group throughout the Raqqa campaign with artillery and air strikes, including some against Daesh leaders.