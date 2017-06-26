As the UK releases its proposal outlining the rights it is prepared to give EU nationals living in the country, Britons across Europe are also watching the Brexit talks closely.

UK national Jonny Whitlam has lived in Berlin for most of his adult life. As an EU citizen, he's allowed to live and work in any of the bloc's twenty eight countries. But since his native country voted to leave the EU last year, the 28-year-old tour guide has had major worries about the been very worried about his future.

To protect himself, he's started the process of trying to become a German citizen, which involves proving his language ability and civic knowledge.