WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britons in Germany apply for citizenship amid Brexit uncertainty
Almost 3,000 UK nationals were granted German citizenship last year, an increase of over more than 300 percent.
Britons in Germany apply for citizenship amid Brexit uncertainty
German, British and European Union flags fly in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany July 20, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

As the UK releases its proposal outlining the rights it is prepared to give EU nationals living in the country, Britons across Europe are also watching the Brexit talks closely.

UK national Jonny Whitlam has lived in Berlin for most of his adult life. As an EU citizen, he's allowed to live and work in any of the bloc's twenty eight countries. But since his native country voted to leave the EU last year, the 28-year-old tour guide has had major worries about the been very worried about his future.

To protect himself, he's started the process of trying to become a German citizen, which involves proving his language ability and civic knowledge.

RECOMMENDED

"You do tend to think of the worst. So, what happens… we lose our right to live, we lose our right to work, we have to move away, you lose those connections with friends. You lose your entire life," he says.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports with more from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota