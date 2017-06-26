EAST JERUSALEM / WEST BANK — Huriyeh Ali Abdallah held her one month old daughter in her arms as she ran from village to village looking for shelter. Behind her soldiers closed in on the house she'd lived in since she was 13 years old. A war had broken out just hours earlier, engulfing the region in chaos, and no one knew which way to flee.

"We started to see the tanks on the streets, and the planes were dropping bombs on Jerusalem," she told TRT World in an interview, a half century later.

It was the morning of the historic 1967 war, later to be known as the Six-Day War, and Abdallah was a young woman. Now, aged 73, her family encircledher as she sat on her favourite chair. Her voice wavered as she brought out memories and songs like family heirlooms she was passing on to a new generation.

For Israelis, it was Nes Gadol, the great miracle prophesied for centuries that calls for the reunification of Jerusalem and the return of the Jewish people. For the Arab world, it was the Naksa, an Arabic word for "setback", which plungedPalestinians into decades of military occupation.

Today, more than any other time since 1967, real prospects of a "two-state solution" are bleak. Under the guise of ensuring itssecurity, Israel has maintained its stranglehold over the West Bank for 50 years, and as the peace process played out slowly and painfully in a loop before an international audience, the occupation entrenched itself further and further into the land. Without a sudden and dramatic U-turn in policy and intent, in a few years there will be nothing left of Palestine.

For Abdallah and her family, the occupationhas become a permanent reality.

"Naksa? We are in a Naksa every day," she said. "It's not only for fifty years, it's since 1936, when the Jews started sneaking into our lands. We left our country when the foreigners came. They first claimed they were guests who would stay for two months and then leave. But none of them left."

Abdallah was four years old when the State of Israel was created in 1948. Her hometown of Sar'a was evacuated by Jewish militias holding families at gunpoint. It's the story of the 700,000 others displaced by force or UN mandate. Like Abdallah, many of them ended up in one of the more than 100 refugee camps in Gaza and the West Bank.

She now lived with 35,000 other refugees in Qalandia, a makeshift town hugging the Separation Wall and the entrance to Jerusalem. In the mornings and evenings, the village is a gridlock of cars and pedestrians waiting to cross a military checkpoint to the other side. In many ways it was a metaphor for Palestinians in the West Bank, painfully within reach of Jerusalem but denied its promise of employment and unrestricted travel.

"In 1967, if they understood our people and gave us our rights, returned Jerusalem and stayed only at the borders, there wouldn't be a problem today. What has happened in the past wouldn't have happened, and we wouldn't have lost a Palestinian life or a Jewish life."

Life and death in Qalandia

Nearly everyone in Qalandia has a story of a family member detained by Israeli forces for throwing rocks or protesting, or shot during one of the now-weekly military raids. Standing on the roof of Hureiya Abdallah's house, her grandson Khaled twirled his finger in the air and hummed, describing the whirring sound Israeli drones make while flying overhead.

"The drones always come just before a raid," the 21-year-old said.

"[The soldiers] come through the wall into the camp in the middle at night, without warning, and there are clashes. There are arrests, there are shootings, especially here in Qalandia."

He pointed down from the rooftop, tracing the usual route of the patrols through the checkpoint up the main road unmarked white trucks drive into the tight alleyways, then a dozen soldiers emerge and sweep through the village.

When the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993, it was under the premise that full autonomy over the West Bank would return to the Palestinians within five years. Twenty-four years on, the Israeli government still retains full military control over 61 percent of the land, or what's known as "Area C". It still controls security over "Area B", which makes up another 22 percent. What's left to the Palestinian Authority is "Area A", 18 percent of the West Bank and even then, Israeli raids in the area are frequent.

The raids intensify if there's an attack on a soldier, or if the army suspects one of the youth has hidden a weapon. Sometimes young men are seen leaping from roof to roof, with a soldier in pursuit.

Last month, three of Khaled's childhood friends were killed.

"The situation is getting worse. No one is able to cope with the wall or the occupation," Khaled said.

Khaled himself carries a bullet lodged inside his right thigh, a souvenir from a protest he once took part in. On some days he can still feel the cold of its steel casing, but mostly it doesn't bother him that much. What does bother him is a growing malaise about his future in this village.

"At this point in my life I should have a career and steady work, a car I can move around with, a prospect, but no. Everyday I leave the house, go to the same store, see my friends, that's it. It's hard to find work, especially regular work. Everything's restricted here," he added.

Because he and some of his family members are on the government's security radar, it is increasingly unlikely he will be able to apply for a work permit to cross into Jerusalem. Without it, his life in Qalandia is a slow decay.

"Some of us are looking for work. Some of us are in jail. Some of us have been injured in clashes. Some of the people my age just stay awake all night and sleep during the day, because there is nothing else for them to do."

I can see the beach from my house

On hot summer mornings the concrete expanse outside Al Aqsa, the sprawling mosque in the heart of the Old City in Jerusalem – and Islam's third holiest site – becomes a furnace, trapping everyone in the dry heat. Hundreds of thousands of fasting pilgrims surround the iconic mosque to attend Friday prayers during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, having travelled hours by road and checkpoint line to get there.

During this time of the year the Israeli government grants visiting permits for the Al Aqsato some living in the West Bank, with conditions. Sometimesthe holy site is restricted to women and children andmen over the age of 40, and Palestinians will arrive hours in advance and walk on foot to reach the mosque grounds. Some are seeing it for the first time.