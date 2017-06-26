WORLD
2 MIN READ
China releases Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo on medical parole
Liu Xiaobo was convicted in 2009 of engaging in activities designed to overthrow the government. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize the following year.
China releases Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo on medical parole
Liu Xiaobo is in stable condition. He is being treated for late-stage liver cancer. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer.

Liu's lawyer Mo Shaoping said on Monday that Liu was being treated and was in stable condition at China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital in the north-eastern city of Shenyang.

It was not immediately clear if Liu was being allowed visitors.

TRT World'sDan Epstein reports from Beijing.

RECOMMENDED

Liu is China's best-known political prisoner. An advocate for human rights and democracy, he was convicted in 2009 of engaging in activities designed to overthrow the government.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The following year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norway-based Nobel committee, a move that has greatly angered the Chinese government.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release