Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer.

Liu's lawyer Mo Shaoping said on Monday that Liu was being treated and was in stable condition at China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital in the north-eastern city of Shenyang.

It was not immediately clear if Liu was being allowed visitors.

TRT World'sDan Epstein reports from Beijing.