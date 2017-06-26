WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romania's former economy minister designated as new PM
President Klaus Iohannis endorsed Mihai Tudose's nomination after ruling Social Democrats picked Tudose to replace the ousted Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu who was toppled last week in a no-confidence motion.
Romania's former economy minister designated as new PM
Mihai Tudose (R) replaces former Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu (L) after Grindeanu's failure to relax anti-corruption rules. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

Romania's president appointed Mihai Tudose as prime minister on Monday, clearing the way for a new leftist Social-Democrat-led government to be formed by the end of this week.

"Taking into consideration the current crisis, the urgency to end it ... as it harms the economy (and) Romania's external image abroad, I have decided to name Mihai Tudose as prime minister-designate," President Klaus Iohannis said.

Earlier the Social Democrats picked economy minister Tudose to replace the prime minister they ousted last week, raising hopes for an end to political deadlock as early as Thursday, their leader said.

Social Democrat (or PSD) lawmakers voted out their cabinet in a no-confidence motion on Wednesday last week, accusing then-premier Sorin Grindeanu of failing to fulfil promises he made during December's elections.

Analysts said many party members were unhappy with Grindeanu's failure to relax anti-corruption rules – his government had to withdraw plans to decriminalise several graft offences after massive street protests.

RECOMMENDED

Vote of confidence

Tudose, 50, now has 10 days to gain the vote of confidence in his government and his programme.

MPs are likely to vote on Tudose's nomination on Thursday - a formality given that the PSD holds a parliamentary majority with its ALDE ally.

Normally, as party leader, LiviuDragnea would be the prime minister, but in 2016 he was convicted of vote rigging, which disqualifies him from holding the post.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota