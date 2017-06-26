Romania's president appointed Mihai Tudose as prime minister on Monday, clearing the way for a new leftist Social-Democrat-led government to be formed by the end of this week.

"Taking into consideration the current crisis, the urgency to end it ... as it harms the economy (and) Romania's external image abroad, I have decided to name Mihai Tudose as prime minister-designate," President Klaus Iohannis said.

Earlier the Social Democrats picked economy minister Tudose to replace the prime minister they ousted last week, raising hopes for an end to political deadlock as early as Thursday, their leader said.

Social Democrat (or PSD) lawmakers voted out their cabinet in a no-confidence motion on Wednesday last week, accusing then-premier Sorin Grindeanu of failing to fulfil promises he made during December's elections.

Analysts said many party members were unhappy with Grindeanu's failure to relax anti-corruption rules – his government had to withdraw plans to decriminalise several graft offences after massive street protests.