Pakistan PM reaches out to tanker fire survivors
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cut short visit to London to meet the tanker fire victims. An overturned fuel tanker burst into flames on Sunday killing at least 150 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking oil.
Nawaz Sharif (R) comforts family members of the victims of fuel tanker fire incident during his visit to Bahawalpur. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday cut short a trip to London to visit the survivors of an oil tanker explosion, which killed more than 150 people.

The tanker crashed on a highway near the city of Bahawalpur on Sunday after its load burst into flames after civilians from a nearby town went to collect the spilled fuel.

Sharif gave cheques of $10,000 to each burn victim but conceded it's little consolation for the despairing families.

"Life is a priceless asset of a human being, and also for his or her family. We are just giving them support and a donation to minimise their difficulties," he said.

TRT World'sKieran Burke has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
