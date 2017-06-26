Colombia's leftist The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC ) rebel force formally completed its disarmament process on Monday to end half a century of war against the state, the United Nations (UN) said.

UN monitors "today have the entirety of the FARC's registered individual arms stored away," except for some that were exempted for transitional security at demobilisation camps, the body said in a statement.

The disarmament by the roughly 7,000 members of Colombia's biggest rebel group under a 2016 peace accord brings Latin America's oldest civil conflict close to a complete end.

FARC leader Rodrigo Londono is scheduled to formally conclude the disarmament process at a ceremony with President Juan Manuel Santos in the central town of Mesetas at 1500 GMT on Tuesday.

The UN statement said the FARC had handed over all of its more than 7,000 weapons, excluding "those that under the roadmap will be used for security in the 26 camps" until August 1.

Separately, the UN mission is continuing to extract and destroy other weapons and munitions stashed in remote hiding places which the FARC have identified and surrendered to the monitors.