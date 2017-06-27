WORLD
1 MIN READ
Poverty fuels Pakistan's illegal organ trade
About 25,000 people suffer kidney failure each year in Pakistan, but only 10 percent receive dialysis and less than 2 percent are able to get a transplant.
Poverty fuels Pakistan's illegal organ trade
The World Health Oragnisation says a shortage of organs for transplant has fuelled a black market in places like China and Southeast Asia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

Poverty in Pakistan is forcing many people to illegally sell their kidneys with authorities struggling to stop the illegal practise.

"I have many problems now. You saw me washing the dishes. I even struggle to sweep. People talk about me when I haven't done my work but I don't tell them my secret. I gave birth to five children. I was in so much pain," said organ donor Bushra Bibi.

The World Health Oragnisation says a shortage of organs for transplant has fuelled a black market in places like China and Southeast Asia.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release