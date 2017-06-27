The events of the Six Day War brought Biblical concepts to headline news. Scriptural meaning was given to the war's unfolding and aftermath. The Jews were inspired that they could re-establish their polity, Christians anticipated the imminent return of Jesus, and Muslims were convinced that the subsequent Golden Age of Mahdi was at hand.

However, with these hopes for a bright future came revived wounds, old disputes, and conflicting paradigms. For the Jewish people, ever haunted by a constant sense of fear for its security, many saw the birth of the state of Israel in 1948 and its sudden expansion in 1967 as the Jewish people's salvation. But for the Palestinians, that very same process was a nakba (catastrophe). How can we reconcile these conflicting paradigms?

The way to peace, based upon my years of research in Islam and Judaism, is a twofold – one, reclaiming the dynamic synergy that has existed among Muslims, Christians and Jews, and two – forming credible bodies of mediation which all parties can trust.

The first step, reclaiming synergy among our peoples, is achieved by developing an intellectual framework of how we can view each other. This begins with joint activities such as study sessions and social activism, creating dynamic relationships that inspire efforts at conciliation.

The second step in establishing peace is an interconnected, credible justice system, which is based upon a shared understanding of the meaning of citizenship.

The idea of citizenship is derived from scriptural concepts: membership to ummah means belonging to a faith community. A proper member of an ummah is a Momin, which means not just a believer in God, but one who is believable, faithful, credible, trustworthy – a good citizen if you will.

In Judaism, when a Jewish court recognises (in this case) a Muslim as following the seven laws of Noah/Nuh, the Muslim then is a co-religionist with the Jew, and, if living in the Land of Israel, is an equal citizen free to pursue his or her religious beliefs.

This of course has very real implications for Israel/Palestine. Islamic and Jewish concepts of citizenship will jettison outdated 19th century ideas of statehood, sovereignty and ownership of land. It is time to recognise each other as worthy citizens, without fear of the presence or increasing population of the "other". After all, no country is overrun by good citizens, no matter what religion.

Citizenship assumes functioning courts. The project of joint courts will replace the "courtroom" of the media and public opinion. Joint courts that adjudicate disputes mean that we can develop healthy relationships among ourselves, free of the need to convince the Other in the constant race for swaying public opinion. When conflict resolution lies in scripturally based adjudication, it is accountable and all parties feel represented.

"To every people (is given) a law giver, when their law giver comes before them, the matter will be judged between them with justice and they will not be wronged."Surat Al Yunus (10:47)

We can then put our energies into the race for virtue: "If Allah had so willed, He would have made you a single people, but (His plan is) to test you in what He hath given you: so strive as in a race in all virtues. The goal of you all is to Allah; it is He that will show you the truth of the matters in which you are different." Surat Al Maeda (5:48)