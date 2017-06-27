WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Hague rules Dutch partly responsible for 300 Srebrenica deaths
The Hague Appeals Court ruled that Dutch peacekeepers could have known that the men seeking refuge would be murdered by Bosnian Serb troops if forced to leave.
The Hague rules Dutch partly responsible for 300 Srebrenica deaths
This photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, shows gravestones of Bosnian Muslims killed during the fall of the Bosnian town of the Srebrenica massacre in the memorial cemetery of Potocari, near Srebrenica, 250 kms east of Sarajevo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday confirmed that the Netherlands was partly liable for the deaths of some 300 Muslims who were expelled from a Dutch UN base after the surrounding area was overrun by Bosnian Serb troops.

The ruling by the Hague Appeals Court upholds a 2014 decision that Dutch peacekeepers could have known that the men seeking refuge at the base in the village of Potocari would be murdered by Bosnian Serb troops if forced to leave – as they were.

The ruling is seen as exceptional as the United Nations enjoys immunity from prosecution.

However the Dutch case is an almost unique in holding a state participating in a UN peacekeeping mission liable for its actions.

TRT World spoke to journalist Erna Mackic in Sarajevo.

RECOMMENDED

Europe's worst atrocity since World War II occurred when lightly armed UN Dutch peacekeepers were overrun by Bosnian Serb troops in the supposedly UN-protected "safe haven" of Srebrenica.

The killings have been denounced as an act of genocide by the UN court set up to try those behind the abuses of the Balkans wars.

And in the Netherlands the events still stir controversy, with questions remaining over the Dutch blue helmets' role.

The Dutch troops, known as the "Dutchbat", entrenched in their base, had taken in thousands of refugees from the enclave.

But overwhelmed they first shut the gates to new arrivals, and then allowed the Bosnian Serbs to evacuate the refugees. The men and boys were separated and taken in buses to their deaths.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release