The US-led coalition said on Tuesday it had conducted strikes on Daesh targets in the Syrian town of Al Mayadin this week and it would assess allegations that dozens of people had been killed in an air strike there on Monday.

"The coalition conducted strikes on known ISIS [Daesh] command and control facilities and other ISIS infrastructure in (Al Mayadin), Syria, June 25 and 26," Colonel Joe Scrocca, coalition director of public affairs, said.

"The removal of these facilities disrupts ISIS's [Daesh] ability to facilitate and provoke terrorist attacks against the coalition, our partner forces and in our homelands. This mission was meticulously planned and executed to reduce the risk of collateral damage and potential harm to non-combatants," he added.

Monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights earlier said that at least 57 people were killed at a jail run by Daesh in eastern Syria by air strikes carried out by the US-led coalition.

The observatory's chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the strikes hit a Daesh-held jail in Al Mayadin on Monday that killed at least 42 people who were jailed along with 15 Daesh militants.

Al Mayadin lies in the Euphrates Valley some 45 kilometres southeast of the provincial capital of Deir Ezzor.

The Britain-based monitoring group said according to its sources Daesh had paraded the bodies of the dead in the streets of the town.

Syrian regime-run TV station al-Ikhbariya cited its correspondent in Deir Ezzor as saying coalition warplanes had destroyed a building in Al Mayadin used as a prison by Daesh.

In a news bulletin flashed on screen, it said the building had been used as a prison for a "large number of civilians."

Colonel Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the US-led coalition, said: "With every single allegation we will take it and look into it."

"If we are responsible for any civilian casualties we come forth and admit it," he said.