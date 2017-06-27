The 50-year-old Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has resisted the pull towards a cashless economy.

The world's first ATM was placed in the London suburb of Enfield, where here was the local high school gospel choir to mark the unique birthday party.

"I think the cash machine will always have some use, but I think the use will evolve over time as we move towards the cash free society where it will matter more what you can do with your credit card, what you can do with your phone," Enfield Councillor Alan Sitkin said.