Battle to clear Daesh from Mosul is taking a toll
More than 50,000 civilians, about half the Old City's population, remain trapped behind Daesh lines, with little food, water or medicines, according to some who have escaped the fighting.
Iraqi residents queue for food from an aid organisation on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in west Mosul, Iraq, June 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

With Daesh entrenched in the Old City, government forces are suffering losses as they fight to oust the remnants of the terrorist group from Iraq's second-largest city Mosul.

The Iraqi military believes more than 300 Daesh militants are still in the Old City, dug in among civilians in crumbling houses and making extensive use of booby traps, suicide bombers and sniper fire to slow down the advance of Iraqi troops.

