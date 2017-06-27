WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli air strikes hit Gaza
The strikes targeted at least three locations in Gaza. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
Israeli air strikes hit Gaza
The Israeli air strikes hit Hamas positions near the southern city of Rafah and Gaza City, as well as open land southeast of Gaza City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

Israeli air strikes hit a series of locations in Gaza Strip overnight on Monday, after a rocket was allegedly fired from the Palestinian territory.

The strikes targeted at least three locations including Rafah, Gaza City and southeast of Gaza City.

The Palestinian health ministry said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

But an eyewitness in Gaza said he saw at least one man bleeding being taken for treatment from a house.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army said the strikes were in "response to projectile fire that hit near the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council."

It said the rocket landed in an open area close to Israeli border communities without causing any injuries.

Since the Israeli attack on Gaza strip in 2014, a fragile ceasefire has been observed along the largely closed border.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release