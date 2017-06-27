There was no outright winner in Mongolia's presidential election on Monday, forcing the country's first-ever second-round run-off between the two leading candidates, the country's General Election Committee said on Tuesday.

The populist former martial arts star Khaltmaa Battulga of the opposition Democratic Party won the most votes, but failed to secure the majority required, the committee said.

He will face ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) candidate Miyeegombo Enkhbold, who came second, in a run-off on July 9, the committee's chairman Choinzon Tsodnomtseren confirmed at a briefing on Tuesday morning.

"I never lose, I must win. I always win in the history of my life," Battulga said before the preliminary results were announced.

The election was seen as a referendum on the government's economic recovery plans and China's role in Mongolia, a remote, resource-rich land known as the birthplace of Mongol emperor Genghis Khan.

Battulga is regarded as a resource nationalist who is suspicious of neighbouring China.

"I am never against foreign investment," he said. "Only I am keen to get good benefits to my people."

After the final districts were counted overnight, Battulga emerged with 517,478 votes, 38.1 percent of the total, according to Mongolian state television.