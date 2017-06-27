Brazil's President Michel Temer on Tuesday called a corruption charge filed against him by the country's top prosecutor a "fiction," as the nation's political crisis deepened under the second president faced with possible removal from office in just over a year.

Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot on Monday charged Temer with arranging to receive millions of dollars in bribes. He said the move would hurt Brazil's economic recovery and possibly paralyse efforts at reform.

Executives of the world's biggest meatpacker, JBS SA, accused Temer in a plea-bargain testimony of arranging to take 38 million reais ($11.5 million) in bribes. The president said they did so only to escape jail for their own crimes.

"I have been charged with taking bribes without ever having received a cent," Temer said in a nationally televised speech. "I've never seen any of that money and I have never taken part in planning to commit any crimes."

He added: "I tell you, my friends, without any fear of error, that this charge is a fiction."

Under Brazilian law it is now up to the House of Deputies to vote on whether to allow the Supreme Court to try the leader, who replaced impeached leftist President Dilma Rousseff last year.

Two-thirds of the lower house must vote against Temer for his trial to occur.

Temer's allies in the lower house say they have the votes needed to block the charge. But Janot is widely expected to level fresh charges of racketeering and obstruction of justice against the president in the coming weeks, forcing lawmakers into multiple votes on a possible presidential trial.

Several top lawmakers allied with the ruling coalition said they are concerned that multiple votes to protect a deeply unpopular leader could erode his support, eventually prying open the door to a trial.

A full-house vote on the first charge is expected to take place in about a month.