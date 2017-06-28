Serbia's first female prime minister Ana Brnabic on Wednesday presented her cabinet to parliament and pledged to take steps to get the country closer to European Union membership.

The prime minister-designate is expected to get the approval of more than 150 deputies of the ruling coalition in the 250-seat parliament.

In her one-hour speech, Brnabic also presented her programme in which she pledged to reform education and push for digitalisation of the state administration to help Serbia join the EU.

Brnabic was picked by President Aleksandar Vucic, who stepped down as prime minister to take the more ceremonial role after he won the April election in a landslide.

"EU membership remains our main direction," Brnabic said.