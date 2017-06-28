Chris Froome may look far from his best and might say this year's route does him no favours, but the Briton is the overwhelming favourite to win his fourth Tour de France crown next month.

His main rivals - an ageing Alberto Contador, a too-cautious Nairo Quintana and an unreliable Richie Porte - all seem short of the combination of ingredients needed to unsettle Froome's Team Sky machine, and Romain Bardet looks a little green to become France's first Tour champion since 1985.

The route will suit the most aggressive riders.

Only four mountain-top finishes mean the peloton's opportunists will look to launch long-range attacks and cause chaos - of the kind that Contador used to eliminate Froome in the 2016 Vuelta.

Team Sky's conservative approach to the race might expose the Briton, who has not won a race this season and was bested by Porte in the time trial and the mountains during this month's Criterium du Dauphine.

"Richie has been amazing this season. I think this year's Tour suits Richie really well," Froome said.

Porte was Froome's lieutenant at Sky from 2012-15 before leaving for American outfit BMC to become a team leader.

The Australian, however, has a tendency to suffer bad days that can quickly become liabilities in the grand tours.

Froome might wait for the punishing stage ending up the Col d'Izoard at 2,360 metres above sea level in the final week to kill off the opposition.

But he showed last year that he was able to take the initiative by attacking in descents and on the flat.

Early offensive?

Two early summit finishes suggest Froome's rivals will be on the offensive early on.

The opening block of this year's race will end with a gruelling mountain stage in the Alps with three out-of-category ascents climbed between Nantua and Chambery.