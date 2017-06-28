Twenty years after the first book in the Harry Potter series was published, fans gathered online and in the real world to express their enduring love for JK Rowling's magical creation.

Since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone came out in 1997, with a first print run of just 500 copies, the series of seven novels has sold 450 million copies worldwide in 79 languages and spawned a blockbuster movie franchise.

The book appeared in the United States a year later as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

On Monday, some fans took the day off work to celebrate the anniversary, heading to significant locations such as King's Cross train station in London, which in the stories is one of the gateways into the world of witches and wizards.

The real-life station features a mock-up of Platform 9-3/4, the departure point for trains to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

TRT World's Abed Ahmed reports.