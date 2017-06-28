JAMMU, India — Muhammad Younis sits in the corner of his small, tin-roofed shanty, and wipes the sweat from his forehead. The sweltering heat of June has turned his hut into a furnace but the weather conditions don't bother him much. Something else is eating at him from deep inside.

Younis, 41, is a Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar, an identity that has sometimes proved fatal in recent years. A February report by the United Nations revealed that Burmese security forces have committed mass murder, tortured and raped several thousand Rohingya in the past few years. As a result, tens of thousands of the vulnerable minority, stripped of citizenship, have fled the country. Although Bangladesh is hosting a majority of the displaced, several hundred have trickled into India as well.

But for them, life isn't easy in India either. Younis moved to north India's Jammu City five years ago. There he managed for two years to scrape up some work at local construction sites and built a makeshift shelter on the outskirts of the city, where he lives with his wife and three children. But the circumstances turned unpleasant soon after the Hindu far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won India's national elections in 2014 and formed the government in India, replacing a secular Congress Party.

Ever since, the Jammu branch of the BJP, which runs the city in an alliance with a Muslim-majority Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), feels emboldened to propagate hostility toward Rohingya refugees.

Local BJP legislator Ravinder Raina is at the forefront of a campaign, seeking expulsion of Rohingya Muslim refugees from the state.

Raina, who is in his mid forties, is short and sturdy with salt and pepper hair. A man known for his bouts of anger, he shot into the national limelight in the fall of 2015, when he beat up an opposing Muslim legislator in the local assembly for hosting a party where beef was served. Since Hindus consider the cow sacred, the BJP government has banned the slaughter of the animal in several states. The move has spurred vigilante violence across the country, with armed groups attacking and killing Muslims they suspect of consuming or storing beef.

In Jammu City, Raina's activism is another expression of the party's anti-minority agenda. He has now turned his focus on Rohingya refugees, describing a few hundred of them as a demographic threat to the city's Hindu majority population.

Raina has manufactured a perverse narrative that's based on the poverty of Rohingyas. "They (Rohingyas) are foreigners. They are very poor people and can be used by the ISI (Pakistani intelligence agency) or the Islamic State (Daesh). They can destabilise the state," he told TRT World.

He's been claiming that after the refugee influx, the crime rate in Jammu City has shot up. "There has been increase in various crimes like molestation, abduction and thefts," he says.

Raina's politics are not only troubling the Rohingyas, but also antagonising the PDP leadership, who are at the helm of the local governance with the BJP's support. The two parties entered in what many critics have described as an "unholy alliance" in early 2015. While the PDP rose to power on Muslim support, the BJP's core electoral base lies among the region's ethnic Dogra Hindus.

The coalition partners have had disagreements over a range of issues, including the fate of Rohingya refugees. Since the PDP leadership is dominated by Muslims, they are sympathetic toward Rohingyas. "I don't think Rohingya refugees are any way harassed by the government. This is a humanitarian issue and we have to handle it likewise," says senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat.

Raina has been warning the PDP of consequencesif the Rohingyas were allowed to permanently settle in Jammu or the neighbouring Kashmir province. "They should be placed in one camp anywhere close to West Bengal from where they enter India," he suggested.

Over time, his campaign has gained crucial support. The city's trade union has echoed his demand and allegedly threatened to killRohingyas if they don't clear the area soon.

Several billboards have sprung up across the city. Some of them read: "Wake up Jammu. Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Quit Jammu." And the others carry a rallying cry to "unite and save the history, culture and identity of [the] Dogras."

Witnessing this growing hostility, Younis is unable to sleep at night. There are 1,200 Rohingya families living in the city and they are feeling equally vulnerable.

"We are not living illegally here," Younis says. "We have the UNHCR cards. How can these parties threaten us when we have gone through all the legal formalities?"

The first three years were peaceful in Jammu, he says, as most of the refugees began working as unskilled labourers at private construction sites. Though they were paid half the wages compared to local labourers, they chose not to complain.

"If we start negotiating prices, then nobody will give us work," says Mohammed Ali, a Rohingya refugee labourer. "At the end of the day, we are refugees, not citizens."