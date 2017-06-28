WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish forces neutralise YPG targets responsible for attacking FSA
In response to a YPG attack targeting Turkey-backed FSA, Turkish forces neutralised YPG targets in the town of Azaz in northern Syria.
Turkish forces neutralise YPG targets responsible for attacking FSA
A destroyed building in the suburbs of Dariya on the western city limits of Raqqa, a clashing point between Daesh and YPG. (June 27, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2017

Turkish forces neutralised YPG members after they had attacked Turkey-backed FSA forces in northern Syria, the Turkish military said on Wednesday.

Turkey's army said YPG militants opened fire on Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces in the Maranaz area south of the town of Azaz in the north of the country.

"Fire support vehicles in the region were used to retaliate in kind against the harassing fire and the identified targets were destroyed," the Turkish military said.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar has more from Gaziantep on Turkey's border with Syria.

Ankara was angered by a US decision last month to arm the YPG as part of the battle to dislodge Daesh from its de facto Syrian capital Raqqa, due to the YPG's links with the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Faced with turmoil across its southern border, Turkey sent troops into Syria last year to support FSA forces fighting both Daesh and the YPG which controls a large part of Syria's northern border region.

RECOMMENDED

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will not hesitate to take tougher action against the YPG in Syria if Turkey believed it is necessary.

US-backed YPG recruits children despite pledge

In its annual report on trafficking persons released on Tuesday, the US State Department stated that the YPG recruits child soldiers, both boys and girls, as young as 12 years old, despite a pledge to stop the practice.

"As reported by an international organisation in June 2015, the recruitment and use of children in combat in Syria has become "commonplace", and documented cases of child soldiers continued to increase in 2016. Syrian government forces, pro-regime militias, and armed groups, including the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and FSA-affiliated groups, Kurdish forces [YPG], ISIS [Daesh], and Jabhat al-Nusra – the al-Qa'ida [al Qaeda] affiliate in Syria – continue to recruit and use boys and girls as soldiers, human shields, suicide bombers, and executioners, as well as in support roles."

Three years ago the YPG promised to stop using child soldiers. But the US report indicates this has not happened, regardless of continued US-backing of the group.

"Despite having signed a pledge of commitment with an international organisation in June 2014 to demobilise all fighters younger than 18 years old, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) recruited and trained children as young as 12 years old in 2016," the report stated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote