Turkish forces neutralised YPG members after they had attacked Turkey-backed FSA forces in northern Syria, the Turkish military said on Wednesday.

Turkey's army said YPG militants opened fire on Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces in the Maranaz area south of the town of Azaz in the north of the country.

"Fire support vehicles in the region were used to retaliate in kind against the harassing fire and the identified targets were destroyed," the Turkish military said.

Ankara was angered by a US decision last month to arm the YPG as part of the battle to dislodge Daesh from its de facto Syrian capital Raqqa, due to the YPG's links with the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Faced with turmoil across its southern border, Turkey sent troops into Syria last year to support FSA forces fighting both Daesh and the YPG which controls a large part of Syria's northern border region.