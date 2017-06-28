The decapitated bodies of five civilians have been found in Marawi city occupied by the Maute militant group, the military said on Wednesday, warning the number of residents killed by "atrocities" could rise sharply as troops retake more ground.

Five victims among 17 other bodies retrieved were decapitated during the five-week standoff by militants loyal to Daesh.

This would be the first evidence of decapitation as some who escaped the city have previously reported.

Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Garcia of the Western Mindanao Command said in a text message to reporters the five decapitated were found with the other 17 civilians killed by militants.

Garcia did not respond immediately to repeated requests for more details.

It was not clear when the bodies were found.

A civilian rescue worker, Abdul Azis Lomondot, said earlier that there were body parts found on Wednesday, but there was "no proof of beheading."

The battle for Marawi entered its 36th day on Wednesday, with intense gunfights and bombing in the heart of the town and black-clad fighters seen from afar running between buildings as explosions rang out. Marawi is on southern Mindanao island.

Concerns over cross-border network