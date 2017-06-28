One day before President Donald Trump's temporary ban on all refugees and travellers from six predominantly Muslim countries is scheduled to take effect, there is still widespread uncertainty about how the administration will implement it. However, the Trump administration set out some visa guidelines based on a court's decision to allow through a watered-down version of the ban.

The confusion follows a United States Supreme Court decision on Monday that allowed the long-delayed executive order to take effect but significantly narrowed its scope. It exempted travellers and refugees who have a "bona fide relationship" with a person or entity in the US.

As of Wednesday, the main federal departments and agencies responsible for implementing the ban had not issued official legal guidance to staff in the field or to the public. Among the questions to be resolved are how pending and future visa and refugee applications will be handled during the period of the ban.

The Trump administration, however, outlined new criteria for visa applicants from the six nations – Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen – and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the US.

The new guidelines sent to US embassies and consulates on Wednesday say that applicants from the six countries must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling in the U.S.

This is according to a US Department of State cable obtained by the Associated Press.

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-laws and sisters-in-law, fiancees or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships.

Many immigrant and refugee agencies say they need more details in order to prepare their clients for what to expect.

Without guidance from the administration, "it's easy to game out a number of ways this could go off the rails," said Johnathan Smith, legal director of legal advocacy group Muslim Advocates.

Waiting on legal guidance

The state department on Tuesday said it was waiting for legal guidance from attorneys at the Department of Justice.

US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Wednesday that he told Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees he wants to tread carefully in implementing the order.

"I told my folks I didn't want to come anywhere near close to getting crosswise with the court. I think that's the right way to be a public servant," Kelly said. He expects the government will win the case when it is heard this fall.

David Lapan, a DHS spokesman, said additional information will be released on Thursday, the day the ban is to start. A justice department spokesman did not respond to requests seeking comment.

The six countries

The ban's looming enforcement against nationals of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen stirred anger and confusion in parts of the Middle East on Wednesday, with would-be visitors worried about their travel plans and their futures.

Kiyanoush Razaghi, an immigration attorney in Maryland with primarily Iranian clients, said he has received a flurry of messages from Iranians wondering what it would mean for their plans to enter the US.

The Supreme Court specifically mentioned family ties and job or university offers as reasons to exempt someone from the ban, but did not mention such issues as business or professional conference travel.

Airlines in the region said they had not received a directive from the US, and there were few people at the US Consulate in Dubai, where there is normally a line out the door of people waiting to process visa applications.

The state department has said it does not plan to cancel previously scheduled visa appointments for residents of the six countries.

The ban saga