Palestinians in East Jerusalem are under threat of losing their homes in a struggle for ownership rights.
Jerusalem's Old City shows the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. (October 25, 2015) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2017

The Palestinian Authority still hopes East Jerusalem, one day, will become the capital city of Palestine.

But talks to revive a two-state peace process are at a standstill, and there's a bitter divide between Hamas and Fatah.

In the meantime, Israeli authorities continue to encourage their citizens to live in predominantly Arab neighbourhoods.

Organisations aiming to provide homes for Jews initiate court cases to try to evict Palestinians in what's called the 'holy basin' near the Old City.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has this report on one such organisation and the struggle for ownership of Palestinian land.

