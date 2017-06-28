Russia will respond "in proportion" if the United States takes military action to prevent what it says could be a chemical attack by the Syrian regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We will react with dignity, in proportion to the real situation that may take place," Lavrov said.

Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart, Lavrov said he hoped that the United States was not preparing to use its intelligence assessments about the Syrian regime's intentions as a pretext to mount a "provocation" in Syria.

"I expect that our partners in the region - American, European - will also have an open and comprehensible approach, aimed at de-escalation through normalisation of the humanitarian situation," Lavrov said.

Russian officials have described the war in Syria as the biggest source of tension between Moscow and Washington and say the April cruise missile strike ordered by US President Donald Trump raised the risk of confrontation between them.

Chemical attack prevented

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that the Syrian regime appeared so far to have heeded a warning this week from Washington not to carry out a chemical weapons attack.

The White House said on Monday it appeared the Syrian regime was preparing to conduct a chemical weapons attack and said that Bashar al Assad and his forces would "pay a heavy price" if it did so.

The warning was based on intelligence that indicated preparations for such a strike were under way at Syria's Shayrat airfield, US officials said.

"It appears that they took the warning seriously," Mattis said. "They didn't do it," he told reporters flying with him to Brussels for a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

He offered no evidence other than the fact that an attack had not taken place.