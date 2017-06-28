Republicans eager to repeal "Obamacare" suffered a deeply embarrassing setback on Tuesday when shrinking support forced them to postpone votes on their controversial health care overhaul, one of President Donald Trump's top priorities.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who led the secret drafting of the measure and unveiled it last week, said lawmakers would continue negotiating, in a bid to bridge the "differences" that have split Republicans over the legislation.

"Consequently, we will not be on the bill this week. But we're still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place" to vote for the measure, McConnell said.

"It's an ongoing discussion, and several of them want more time," he said of Republican lawmakers.