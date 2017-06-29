After eight months of grinding urban warfare, Iraqi troops on Thursday captured the ruined mosque at the heart of Daesh's de facto capital Mosul, and the prime minister declared the group's self-styled "caliphate" at an end.

Iraqi authorities expect the long battle for Mosul to end in coming days with the fight against Daesh now centred around just a handful of neighbourhoods of the Old City.

For the Iraqi forces fighting to recapture Mosul, the seizure of the nearly 850-year-old Grand Al Nuri Mosque, from where Daesh proclaimed their "caliphate" three years ago, is a huge symbolic victory.

"The return of Al Nuri Mosque and Al Hadba minaret to the fold of the nation marks the end of the Daesh state of falsehood," Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said in a statement.

The insurgents blew up the mediaeval mosque and its famed leaning minaret a week ago as US-backed Iraqi forces started a push in its direction.

"Counter-Terrorism Service forces control the Nuri mosque and Al Hadba [the minaret]," the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

Daesh's black flag had been flying from Al Hadba (The Hunchback) minaret since June 2014.

Battle nearing end

The fall of Mosul would in effect mark the end of the Iraqi half of Daesh's "caliphate," although the hardline group still controls territory west and south of the city.

Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) troops captured the Al Nuri Mosque's ground in a "lightning operation" on Thursday, a commander of the US-trained elite units told state TV.

CTS units are now in control of the mosque area and the Al Hadba and Sirjkhana neighborhoods and they are still advancing, a military statement said.

Other government units, from the army and police, were closing in from other directions.

A US-led international coalition is providing air and ground support to the Iraqi forces fighting through the Old City's maze of narrow alleyways.

But the advance remains arduous as Daesh is dug in the middle of civilians, using mortar fire, snipers, booby traps and suicide bombers to defend their last redoubt.

The military estimated up to 350 militants were still in the Old City last week but many have been killed since.

They are besieged in one sq km (0.4 square mile) making up less than 40 percent of the Old City and less than one percent of the total area of Mosul, the largest urban centre over which they held sway in both Iraq and Syria.

Human cost