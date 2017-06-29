Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not be allowed to address ethnic Turks in Germany next week on the sidelines of a G20 summit.

German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said Berlin had received a request for Erdogan to be able to address members of the three-million-strong Turkish diaspora in the EU country.

"I explained weeks ago to my Turkish colleagues that we don't think that would be a good idea," Gabriel said during visit to Russia, pointing at stretched police resources around the G20 summit in Hamburg from July 7-8.

"We don't have the police forces available to ensure security, given the G20," Gabriel said. "But I also told them openly that such an appearance was not appropriate given the conflict situation that exists with Turkey, and that it would not fit into the political landscape at this time."

"I also said quite frankly that such an appearance would not be appropriate given the current adversarial situation with Turkey," he added, stressing that Erdogan would however be "received with honours" at the summit.

Domestic political calculations

Turkey reacted angrily to the decision, accusing German politicians of double standards.

"It is regrettable that some politicians in Germany are making unacceptable comments with domestic political calculations," Turkey's foreign ministry spokesman, Huseyin Muftuoglu, said in a statement released on Thursday .