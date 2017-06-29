Australian police charged a top Vatican cardinal on Thursday with multiple counts of historical sexual assault offences, a stunning decision certain to rock the highest levels of the Holy See.

Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis' chief financial adviser and Australia's most senior Catholic, is the highest-ranking Vatican official to ever be charged in the church's long-running sexual abuse scandal. Pell, 76, was a priest in the rural Victorian town of Ballarat before he was appointed Archbishop of Melbourne. He has lived at the Vatican since 2014.

On Thursday at a press conference in Rome, the cardinal maintained his innocence and said that he was looking forward to "having my day in court" so that he could clear his name.

At a news conference called hours after Australian police charged him with multiple historical sex crimes, Pell said he would return to Australis to clear his name after a two-year investigation he described as "relentless character assassination."

"I'm looking forward to finally having my day in court. I'm innocent of these charges. They are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me."

He said that Pope Francis had given him leave to defend himself against the charges.

Earlier Victoria state Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said police had summoned Pell to appear in an Australian court to face multiple charges of "historic sexual offences," meaning offences that generally occurred some time ago.

"It is important to note that none of the allegations that have been made against Cardinal Pell have , obviously, been tested in any court yet," Patton told reporters in Melbourne. "Cardinal Pell, like any other defendant, has a right to due process."

Patton said there are multiple complainants against Pell, but gave no other details on the allegations against the cardinal. Pell was ordered to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18.

The Catholic Church in Australia said on Thursday that Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican treasurer, "strenuously denies" multiple sexual assault offences brought against him by Australian police.

"Cardinal Pell will return to Australia, as soon as possible, to clear his name following advice and approval by his doctors who will also advise on his travel arrangements," the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney said in a statement.

"He said he is looking forward to his day in court and will defend the charges vigorously," it said.

The charges are a new and serious blow to Pope Francis, who has already suffered several credibility setbacks in his promised "zero tolerance" policy about sex abuse.

For years, Pell has faced allegations that he mishandled cases of clergy abuse when he was archbishop of Melbourne and, later, Sydney.

His actions as archbishop came under intense scrutiny in recent years by a government-authorised investigation into how the Catholic Church and other institutions have responded to the sexual abuse of children.

Australia's years-long Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse – the nation's highest form of inquiry – has found shocking levels of abuse in Australia's Catholic Church. The commission revealed earlier this year that seven percent of Catholic priests were accused of sexually abusing children over the past several decades.

Last year, Pell acknowledged during his testimony to the commission that the Catholic Church had made "enormous mistakes" in allowing thousands of children to be raped and molested by priests. He conceded that he, too, had erred by often believing the priests over victims who alleged abuse. And he vowed to help end a rash of suicides that has plagued church abuse victims in his Australian hometown of Ballarat.