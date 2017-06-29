A senior Saudi official on Thursday denied a report published by the New York Times that Prince Mohammed bin Nayef was confined to his palace, calling the article "baseless". The report says Nayef was barred from travelling abroad after being replaced by the king's son as next-in-line to the throne.

The official said that Mohammed bin Nayef, a veteran interior minister, was continuing to host guests and there were no restrictions at all on his, or his family's movements.

Mohammed bin Nayef, who was admired in Washington for quashing an Al Qaeda insurgency in the kingdom between 2003 and 2006, was relieved of all his duties a week ago.

In his place as crown prince, King Salman appointed his son Mohammed bin Salman who also serves as defence minister and leads an ambitious reform agenda to end Saudi Arabia's over-reliance on oil.

Mohammed bin Salman's promotion ended two years of speculation about a behind-the-scenes rivalry near the pinnacle of royal power, but analysts said he still has to win over powerful relatives, clerics and tribesmen.

Sources cited

The New York Times, citing four current and former American officials and Saudis close to the royal family, said Mohammed bin Nayef has been "barred from leaving the kingdom and confined to his palace" in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Reuters could not reach Mohammed bin Nayef for comment.

But the senior Saudi official expressed shock at the report, which he described as a "fabricated story" and suggested that Mohammed bin Nayef may seek legal action against the newspaper.