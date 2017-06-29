Three years ago, Ibrahim Awad al-Samarrai, a little known Iraqi cleric better known by his nom de guerre of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ascended the pulpit of the Grand Nuri Mosque in western Mosul, that now lies in ruins. From there, and in black robes and a turban perhaps meant to symbolise the Abbasid caliphs of old, Baghdadi declared the establishment of his own caliphate, demanding the obedience and fealty of Muslims around the world.

So began Daesh's (ISIS) global reign of terror. Prior to Baghdadi's declaration, Daesh had focused its efforts on territorial conquests in the Middle East. Since the US-led coalition intervened in Iraq and Syria and began rolling back the terrorist organisation's gains, ISIS has lashed out on a global scale, claiming attacks against civilian targets and cities across Europe, the United States and most recently in the Philippines through Daesh-linked terrorists.

Although Baghdadi's caliphate is crumbling around him, the key question to ask is what caused the group's meteoric rise in the first place? How is it that the Iraqi political system imposed by the US and its allies in 2003 failed so utterly, allowing a terrorist organisation to conquer a third of the country?

Although the original sin was definitely the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, it would be far too simplistic to blame this on Washington's actions alone. When the Baathist regime was shattered, the US and its allies simply had no real plans – and likely no intention – to fill the void with a secure, stable and democratic system.

The environment of chaos and sectarianism that emerged was as a direct result of the politicians that the US co-opted into its invasion plan, including Iran-backed Shia Islamist parties such as the now-ruling Dawa Party. By facilitating such groups, the US enabled Iran's entry into the game, and even now in 2017, no country wields as much influence in Iraq as the Iranians.

The results of this were predictably catastrophic. In late 2012, a cross-sectarian but Sunni-dominated civil protest movement rose up against the sectarian rule of then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, a pro-Tehran Dawa Party politician who is now vice president of the republic. Maliki, who has an almost pathological hatred of Iraq's Sunni Arabs, was accused of abusing Article 4 of the 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law and the de-Baathification orders instituted under American tutelage in 2003 in order to disproportionately target Sunnis, marginalise and inflict devastation upon them.

Rather than engage with the reforms that the peaceful protesters demanded – reforms supported by even hardline Shia figures like Moqtada al-Sadr – Maliki instead sought to crush the protests. Numerous atrocities were committed by security forces loyal to Maliki, including at Hawija in northern Iraq, where an Iraqi parliamentary committee concluded that 44 civilians, including children as young as 13-years-old, were killed – some of them execution-style with their hands bound.