The Antalya Open continued in all its excitement on Thursday.

Japan's Yuichi Sugita defeated Daniel Altmaier from Germany by 6-3 6-0 and moved on to the semifinals.

Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan from India by 6-7(0) 6-3 7-6(6).

But on Tuesday Ramanathan had a shock win over Dominic Thiem, marking his first victory over a top seed.