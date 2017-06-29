POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkey's first ATP tournament reaches the semis stage
Antalya Open is the final destination for top tennis players this year before Wimbledon next week.
Turkey's first ATP tournament reaches the semis stage
Ramkumar Ramanthan's victory over Dominic Thiem on Tuesday at Antalya was his first over a top-10 player in the ATP rankings. He lost, however, to Baghdatis at the quarterfinals on Thursday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

The Antalya Open continued in all its excitement on Thursday.

Japan's Yuichi Sugita defeated Daniel Altmaier from Germany by 6-3 6-0 and moved on to the semifinals.

Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan from India by 6-7(0) 6-3 7-6(6).

But on Tuesday Ramanathan had a shock win over Dominic Thiem, marking his first victory over a top seed.

RECOMMENDED

Turkey hosts its first ATP grass court tournament at Antalya this year. It's the latest destination for the world's top players just a week before Wimbledon.

TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Antalya.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote