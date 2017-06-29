European leaders said on Thursday that they would work together to press their views on climate change and free trade at a G20 summit next week.

They however, made clear that they would not try to isolate US President Donald Trump who has split with them on both issues.

After a meeting in Berlin hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, she said European countries wanted to send a message of "determination" at the summit in Hamburg on July 7-8 but also find "common solutions" with Washington on issues such as climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped the US would "return to reason" after announcing it would pull out of the Paris climate accord.

He however added that it did not make sense to isolate Trump, saying Europe shared "a lot" with Washington, including the view that terrorism must be tackled.

Collision course

Earlier in the day, speaking at German parliament, Merkel appeared poised to head for a collision course with Trump as she vowed to have climate change as one of the central tasks of the upcoming G20 summit.