Oscar Perez is a cop, pilot, action movie star and dog trainer. He's now also a fugitive, accused of attacking two key Venezuelan government buildings from a helicopter in a attempt to set off a revolt against President Nicolas Maduro.

Authorities on Thursday continued a nationwide manhunt for Perez two days after the government charged that he stole the police chopper and directed grenades and gunfire against the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry in what Maduro called a "terrorist attack."

No one was injured, and there was no sign of damage at the buildings. But the episode added another layer of intrigue to a 3-month-old political crisis that has left at least 75 people dead and hundreds more jailed or injured in clashes between security forces and protesters seeking Maduro's removal.