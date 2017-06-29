WORLD
Italy threatens to close ports to migrant rescue ships
The Italian government is struggling to deal with the massive influx of migrants from Africa. Threatening to close off its ports is one way the desperate government is calling on EU states to share the growing burden.
Italy has taken in 82,000 refugees and migrants so far this year, a third more than a year ago. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

The number of migrants from Africa arriving in Italy has reached 11,000 in the last five days, and 60,000 in the past five months.

Italy is struggling to deal with the sheer number of arrivals, and has threatened to close its ports to ships sailing under foreign flags which have rescued migrants at sea.

Though the action is impermissible under international law, the government is desperate for other EU states to share the growing burden.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
