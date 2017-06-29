Leftist groups on Wednesday clashed with riot police on the streets of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires, protesting the free market policies of the government.

Demonstrators accused President Mauricio Macri of stoking poverty and inequality in the South American country through his free market policy.

At least seven people were arrested following the clashes.

Masked protesters set fire to tyres laid out across a main street in the capital, blocking movement downtown. Riot police backed by a water cannon moved in to dislodge the barricade.

According to local media, the protesters were from a number of leftist groups in the country.

Macri has sought to push through austerity measures to get the debt-ravaged country's economy back on track. But mid-term elections in October could undo his plans.

Minimal expansion of economy