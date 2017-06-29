Greek media claims about an alleged plan to cut Turkish troop numbers in Cyprus by 80 percent were dismissed by Ankara on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Huseyin Muftuoglu, said reports claiming Turkey had presented a four-step plan to reduce its military presence on the divided island were "not true."

The percentages mentioned in the reports were also false, Muftuoglu added.

Thursday's developments come amid international talks to resolve the Cyprus issue, currently being held in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades met in Crans-Montana on Thursday, joined by the UN envoy Espen Barth Eide, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

The UN is seeking a peace deal to unite Cyprus under a federal umbrella, which could also define the future of Europe's relations with Turkey, a key player in the conflict.

This latest round of Cyprus talks began on Wednesday and are expected to continue about a week.

TRT World's Turkey Political correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more on the talks.