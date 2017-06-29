WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime says US chemical attack warning baseless
The Syrian regime has called the US warning a ploy to justify a new attack on the country.
Syrian regime says US chemical attack warning baseless
Syrian anti-regime activist group Aleppo Media Center (AMC), shows medical staff treating a man suffering from breathing difficulties inside a hospital in Aleppo, Syria, September 6, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

The Syrian regime has said a US warning this week to Damascus not to carry out a new chemical weapons strike was baseless and a ploy to justify a new attack on the country, the regime's broadcaster said.

It quoted a foreign ministry source as saying Washington's allegations about an intended attack were not only misleading but also "devoid of any truth and not based on any facts."

The White House warned Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad on Monday that he and his military would "pay a heavy price" if it conducted a chemical weapons attack and said the United States had reason to believe such preparations were underway.

TRT World's Yasin Eken has more from Gaziantep

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it too would respond "in proportion" if the United States takes military action to prevent what it says could be a chemical attack by the Syrian regime.

"We will react with dignity, in proportion to the real situation that may take place," Lavrov said.

Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart, Lavrov said he hoped that the United States was not preparing to use its intelligence assessments about the Syrian regime's intentions as a pretext to mount a "provocation" in Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote